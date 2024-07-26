Trailer of Tusshar Kapoor, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's 'Dus June Kii Raat' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actors Tusshar Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in 'Dus June Kii Raat' comedy thriller series.

On Friday, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show, which is directed by Tabrez Khan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

As per a statement, the show "follows the extraordinary chronicles of Panauti 'Bhagyesh', a man whose reputation for bad luck is so notorious that residents of Raniganj would rather stay home over crossing paths with him. Born on the tragic day his father died, Panauti's misfortune has led to the closure of his father's iconic single-screen theatre. Panauti's only dream is of reopening the theatre and restoring his father's legacy. His journey is packed with unexpected, uproarious twists and turns, plunging him into one outrageous predicament after another. With a cast of colourful characters and laugh-out-loud misadventures, Panauti and his cousin Battu's quest for love and luck is a rollercoaster of hilarity and heart that will leave audiences in splits and on the edge of their seats."

Speaking about the show, Tusshar, who will be seen essaying the role of 'Panauti', said, "When I first read the script of 'Dus June Ki Raat,' I was instantly intrigued by the character and its narrative. It is a unique blend of comedy, drama and suspense, promising a fun watch for audiences. I am super stoked to be back in my favourite genre of comedy with this series, and I am confident that viewers will enjoy it as well."

Priyanka shared, "Before this show came to me, I was actively looking for roles that would challenge me and explore my capabilities as an actor. This series does exactly that, and I'm super excited to be a part of it. This character is a lot more than what meets the eye - deeply layered and nuanced, which made me want to embody her."

'Dus June Kii Raat' will be out on JioCinema on August 4.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor