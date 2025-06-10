Trailer Out Now: Diana Penty and Diljit Dosanjh Bring Fire and Fun to Detective Sherdil

Diana Penty stuns in a new avatar — a no-nonsense, razor-sharp detective in Detective Sherdil, opposite the ever-entertaining Diljit Dosanjh. The trailer has just hit screens and it’s everything we didn’t know we needed - mystery, comedy, and a whole lot of cat-and-mouse chaos! From punchy one-liners to thrilling twists, Diana and Diljit’s Tom-and-Jerry-style chemistry is already a highlight. Both actors take on the roles of detectives, and they look every bit the part. We can’t wait to see this dynamic duo solve crimes (and probably create a little mayhem along the way).

Directed by debutant Ravi Chhabria and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar under AAZ Films, Offside Entertainment, and Maurya Entertainment, the film also features an ensemble cast including Boman Irani, Chunky Pandey, Ratna Pathak Shah, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas. Shot in Budapest and streaming on OTT from June 20, 2025, Detective Sherdil is all set to be a rollercoaster of laughs, clues, and complete chaos. Mark your calendars the mystery unravels on June 20,