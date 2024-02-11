"Transformative year": Zeenat Aman celebrates one year on Instagram

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 : It's been a year today since Veteran star Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut. To mark this day, she shared stunning pictures of herself and how it has been a transformative journey for her.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat treated fans with new glamourous photos along with a lengthy note.

Over the past year, she has shared unseen pictures and interesting stories about her journey.

The image captured Zeenat dressed in a black top that she paired with a stylish black and golden shrug.

For glam, she opted for minimal makeup, golden earrings and a necklace and pair of shaded.

The actor struck stylish poses.

The note read, "People presume that transformative experiences are the prerogative of the young. My experience tells me otherwise."

She revealed how her children encouraged her to join Instagram, "365 days ago my kids cajoled me into uploading my first Instagram post. That little leap of faith forced me to confront my deep tech trepidations and even deeper need for privacy. Then it gifted me a transformative year."

Zeenat also expressed gratitude to her team and children who assisted her with Instagram.

She added, "Oh, and what kids they are. If you wonder how I navigate Instagram or know the latest lingo, the answer lies with my informal little band of millennials. There is lovely, gentle @tanya.agarwall_ who photographs me with ease, thoughtful @_pratikshanair_ who makes up my face exactly as I like, and quiet @makeupnhairbyankita who fixes my hair. Then there are @zanuski and @carapiranha, who have held my hand every step of the way."

The note ended, "So, here's a thought from this septuagenarian - transformations demand that we embrace the unknown. And there's really no age limit to when you can transform your life. Happy one year anniversary to you and I. Please eat a slice of cake on my behalf today. P.S: just like my first post, this one too was shot in my garden by @tanya.agarwall_ just yesterday. The clothes are from my closet, and I did my own hair and makeup of course."

As soon as the post was uploaded, fans flooded the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Thank you for your grace on a platform that can be vituperative."

Another user commented, "This post and you on Instagram is more transformative for us."

Recently, Zeenat Aman also marked a significant milestone on Instagram by sharing her 100th post.

Zeenat Aman became a household name during the 70s and 80s after bagging the title Miss Asia Pacific International pageant in 1970, is known for her bold personality and was one of the actors who set the fashion trend with her satirical choices.

Zeenat has given several hits such as 'Satyam Shivam Sundaram', 'Don', 'Yaadon ki Baraat', 'Hare Rama Hare Krishna', 'Qurbani, Dostana', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

