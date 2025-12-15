'Transformers' director Michael Bay to collaborate with Bhanushali Studios for film, AR Rahman to compose music

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 15 : Bhanushali Studios Limited, led by Vinod Bhanushali, is set to creatively collaborate with director Michael Bay for a film, who is known for helming movies like 'Bad Boys', 'Armageddon', 'Pearl Harbor', 'Transformers' franchise and others.

Taking to their X handle, Bhanushali Studios announced the onboarding of director Michael Bay for a film helmed by Anthony D'Souza. In addition to the Hollywood filmmaker, AR Rahman has joined the project to compose the film's music.

"This adrenaline-charged project will be directed by Anthony D'Souza, the filmmaker known for high-scale entertainers such as Boss, Blue, and Azhar. Adding to the team is none other than India's musical maestro A R Rahman, who has taken Indian stories and music to the global platform," read the post.

Here’s to partnerships that cross borders and celebrate cinema.#MichaelBay @arrahman @BSL_Films #AnthonyDSouza @vinodbhanu pic.twitter.com/qtYRvlPAM7— Bhanushali Studios Limited (@BSL_Films) December 15, 2025

The makers have not yet revealed the details of the movie's release date and lead cast.

Bhanushali Studios is known for producing movies like 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', 'Sab Moh Maaya Hai', 'Main Atal Hoon' and 'Bhaiyya Ji'

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hah' starred Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. It was directed by Apoorv Singh Karki.

The movie was a courtroom drama, and it followed the story of an ordinary man, a high court lawyer who single-handedly fought an extraordinary case for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

