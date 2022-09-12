'Traumatised' Britney Spears may never perform again

Los Angeles, Sep 12 Singer Britney Spears has claimed that she "probably won't perform again" because she's "pretty traumatised for life".

The 'Toxic' hitmaker went on about the "worst" experience ever working with "offensive people" on her live shows in the past, and she suggested that she wouldn't return to the stage again because she's "stubborn" and wants to prove her "point", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she had said: "The most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour. I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me... just saying... two day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever...and me excited for the pictures for five months on tour... they never showed me any."

"I'd rather quit s*** in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life."

She added: "I'm pretty traumatised for life and yes I'm p***** as f*** and no I won't probably perform again just because I'm stubborn and I will make my point."

The 40-year-old pop idol signed off the post: "kiss my God damn mother f****** a**."

The 'Lucky' singer's last tour was 'The Piece of Me Tour' in 2018.

She previously said that she has "no idea" if she'll ever perform again.

The 'Sometimes' hitmaker admitted last year that she was going through a "transition" in her life and isn't sure if she will ever take to the stage and perform for her fans again.

Doing a Q+A with her followers on her Instagram account, she said: "Am I ready to take the stage again? Am I going to take the stage again? Will I ever take the stage again? ... I have no idea. I'm having fun right now. I'm in transition in my life and I'm enjoying myself. So, that's it."

Britney was previously forced to confirm that she will "of course" perform again.

The 'Piece Of Me' hitmaker insisted that she would take to the stage again after her manager Larry Rudolph claimed that she may "never" perform again.

When asked by reporters if she would go on stage, she had said: "Of course."

Spears has been adjusting to her freedom since her lengthy conservatorship came to an end last year, while she has been feuding with her sons.

Over the weekend, she said that she feels like a part of her has "died" over her rift with her boys.

She shared her frustrations that Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, have not seen her for nearly six months.

The singer also said that she doesn't want to see them unless they start "valuing" her.

