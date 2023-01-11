‘Travel is extremely therapeutic!’: Bhumi Pednekar

Young Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar, who has become a force to reckon with in Indian cinema with her powerful performances, always takes a break to travel and rejuvenate between her film shoots. Bhumi finds it extremely ‘therapeutic’ and says she wants to promote the idea of traveling among people because it can do wonders for one’s mental well-being.

Bhumi says, “For me, travel is extremely therapeutic. I make it a point to take a break after my hectic work schedule and travel to someplace new because I love to make new memories with my loved ones and also learn about culture, traditions and food of these places. I feel I have grown as a human being because of my travels. These trips have enriched me, satiated my heart, rejuvenated my mind and anchored me.”

She adds, “I would love to speak more about the need for travel and how it can help us mentally in the coming years. I’m glad I got the time to fly to Mexico and recharge my batteries before I take on the new year!”

Bhumi has an intense year ahead of her with six film releases in 2023, the most for any actor in India! She says, “I have six back to back releases, plus new shoots. So, this trip was essential for me because I know I won’t get the time this year to do a big trip that will inspire me and fascinate me. But I’m not complaining.”

Bhumi adds, “I love to work and I’m fortunate that I have a packed year of releases. This is exactly how I want my years in cinema to be - choosing and being a part of the best cinema of our country.”

On the work front, Bhumi will be seen in films like Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, Ajay Bahl’s The Ladykiller, Sudhir Mishra’s Afwaa, Gauri Khan produced Bhakshak, Mudassar Aziz’s Mere Husband Ki Biwi and a couple of more unannounced projects that will push the bar for cinema.