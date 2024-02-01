Travis Barker reveals tattoo of baby son

Los Angeles, Feb 1 The Blink-182 drummer, Travis Barker has added to his growing tattoo collection as he went out to get a new ink dedicated to his baby son Rocky.

He gave fans a glimpse of his new addition as he shared a picture from his trip to the tattoo parlour on Snapchat, reports Mirror.co.uk.

The picture showed black ink and tattoo needles on top of a table, as well as a stencil for his latest piece of art.

As per Mirror.co.uk, the small stencil simply had the word 'Rocky' written on it, in honour of Travis' baby boy. Rocky, who Travis shares with his wife Kourtney Kardashian, was born back in November and the family has been living in a blissful baby bubble ever since.

Travis went to the tattoo parlour with his daughter Alabama, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Alabama also posted a snap from the outing which showed her dad getting his new ink.

Travis' new tattoo takes pride of place alongside his 100s of others, which includes a number dedicated to Kourtney. Back in August, the rockstar showed off a new tattoo he had with a very personal meaning.

On his right wrist, he had the phrase "time flies" inked. It's thought to be a reference to his fear of flying, which he overcame with the help of his wife.

Travis' fear fear of flying started after a tragic plane crash which he and the now-deceased DJ AM had survived. The others onboard were not as lucky. After the accident, Travis reportedly had burns on 65 per cent of his body and was hospitalised for 11 weeks.

Travis also developed post-traumatic stress disorder after the horrifying ordeal. He has since thanked Kourtney for helping him to overcome the fear.

