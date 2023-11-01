Travis Barker shares name, due date of baby boy with Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles [US], November 1 : American musician Travis Barker opened up about his wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker's pregnancy, revealing his son's name and due date while appearing on an episode of the 'One Life One Chance with Toby Morse' podcast, reported People.

When asked if there will be another 'Transplants' album, a band Barker joined in 2002, the legendary drummer confessed that they were almost going to do a benefit concert but an important event got in the way.

"There's a benefit for Hawaii that we were going to do, but it's the week that Rocky's due," Barker said, seemingly confirming the rumours that his baby will be named Rocky.

"Rocky Thirteen Barker," host Toby Morse said as the drummer repeated, "Rocky Thirteen Barker."

"Such a hard name, man," Morse told the musician.

"I was like he's going to come out of...my wife's vagina doing front kicks and push-ups and..." Barker teased.

"That's such a great name," added Morse, who went on to ask when the baby is due.

"Halloween," Barker shared.

"C'mon dude," Morse said. "You couldn't have planned that any better."

"I know. It's either Halloween or like, the first week of November," Barker noted.

This isn't the first time Rocky Barker's name has come up. Kardashian Barker and her husband hosted a baby shower in September and may have accidentally disclosed their son's name.

According to People, the couple threw a Disneyland-themed baby shower for their baby on the way, which was adorned with Disney delights at every turn. One photo shared, however, quickly began making the rounds on social media, showing that one of the decorations at the party was an apple tree, with a sign that read "Wishing Tree. The apple can be seen as a symbol of knowledge. Share your wishes and advice for Baby Barker!"

Guests could write messages to Baby Barker and hang them from the tree once they were finished. Fans zoomed in on a few pictures from the Wishing Tree image and were able to read some of the inscriptions, including one that appeared to reveal the name of baby Barker.

Although the note can only partially be read, it appears to say, "May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness...," perhaps revealing that the couple's son will be named Rocky Barker.

Kardashian Barker, 44, is already mom to daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, plus sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, with ex Scott Disick. Barker shares daughter Alabama Luella and son Landon, 19, plus stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor