Travis Kelce declines to comment on his relationships status with Taylor Swift, says, "personal relationship personal"

Washington [US], November 4 : Travis Kelce is not keen to discuss his relationship with American singer Taylor Swift and is keeping it private, reported People.

While speaking to the media in Frankfurt, Germany, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming game against the Miami Dolphins, he stayed mum when asked if Swift, 33, would be in attendance.

"When I mention, or everyone knows she's at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down," Kelce replied. "The spread goes up and down. So I don't want to mess with any of that stuff. I'm just going to keep that to myself."

According to People, after being asked for an update on their budding relationship, the football tight end expressed, "The latest status is I got to see her last week. That's the latest status right there."

As far as whether the two are in love, he told the media that to keep his "personal relationship personal."

The pop star was last seen at a Chiefs game on October 22, when they played the Los Angeles Chargers. The game ended with the Chiefs defeating the Chargers 31-17.

Swift's presence at Kelce's games became an even bigger topic of talk as a statistic was presented during the broadcast stating that when she is there, Kelce has more than twice the receiving yards per game (99) versus when he is "left to his own devices" (46.5).

Apart from walking hand-in-hand as they exited the stadium after the game, a photo later emerged showing Swift kissing Kelce on the cheek as they posed alongside Mecole Hardman Jr. and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon. A day later, they stepped out for a dinner date at Piropos in Missouri, reported People.

