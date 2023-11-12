Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift in Argentina

Washington [US], November 12 : Taylor Swift celebrated yet another outstanding event on the Eras Tour, this time in Argentina, by rushing into the arms of her beau, Travis Kelce, and planting him with a kiss backstage, reported People.

The singer, 33, played at Buenos Aires' Estadio River Plate in Argentina, and afterwards, she gave Swifties a sight they'd hoped to see: their favourite singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, in a tender embrace and even sweeter kiss.

Earlier in the evening, during the concert, Swift changed the lyrics to her song "Karma," singing, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me." Did her fans catch that shoutout to Kelce? You bet they did.

"Is she trying to kill us???" one fan said on TikTok, while another on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "DYING CRYING SING PING CLENCHING VOMITING."

This display of passion comes after they were seen eating dinner together in the Argentine capital, following Kelce's arrival in the South American country earlier that day.

According to People, during their date night in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires after Swift's Friday night show was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather the pair even appeared to be joined by Swift's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, who joined Kelce at Saturday's concert.

A source revealed to People that the NFL star was "beaming" during the evening and that he and the singer "looked so cute on their low-key date night."

"They also left holding hands ... and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out," the insider added.

Swift played her Midnights song "Labyrinth" live for the first time a few days before Kelce's arrival on Thursday, the first night of her Eras Tour's Latin American leg.

Captured in fan-recorded videos, Swift sang lyrics from the track, including, "Uh oh, I'm falling in love / Oh no, I'm falling in love again / Oh, I'm falling in love / I thought the plane was going down / How'd you turn it right around," according to People.

Swift sang the beautiful track while playing the piano as part of the show's rotating "surprise songs" section.

Kelce had previously hinted to his brother, Jason Kelce, during this week's episode of their podcast that he might be heading to Argentina to join Swift. "Got anything you're looking forward to going to?" Jason, 36, asked his brother on New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"Not really," Travis replied. "I might just say f- it and just go somewhere nice, I don't know. My skin's getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny." He then hinted that he might go somewhere "closer to the equator."

The new romance between Swift and Kelce has been heating up since the "Blank Space" singer first attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on Sept. 24. Since then, she has been spotted at three more of Travis' games as well as on a number of date nights with the athlete, reported People.

