Travis Kelce receives special gift from Taylor Swift's brother Austin, says it made him "feel like a child"

Washington [US], December 29 : Travis Kelce talked about the Christmas gift he received from Taylor Swift's brother, Austin, that made him 'feel like a child', reported Page Six.

Travis Kelce revealed that for Christmas, Taylor Swift's brother, Austin Swift, sent him a VHS tape of his "favourite" movie.

According to Page Six, the Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that Austin dressed up as Santa Claus and gave him the gift right out of his red Santa sack. "It was a full commit. He killed it, and he made me feel like a child, because his gift to me was straight out of the bag," he said on the recent episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce.

"He handed me a VHS of my favourite football movie of all time," he shared. "'Little Giants.' I got a VHS tape, a VHS of 'Little Giants' movie."

Jason and his wife, podcast guest Kylie Kelce, both exclaimed and raved about what a "dope" and "awesome" gift it is.

"Yeah, it was. Santa kills it," Travis said of Austin.

'Little Giants', starring Rick Moranis and Ed O'Neill, is a 1994 film about two brothers who coach opposing pee-wee football teams in their small town.

The two-time Super Bowl champion, 34, remained tight-lipped about any gifts he offered or received from girlfriend Taylor Swift, also 34.

The "Shake It Off" songstress reportedly spent the holiday with her beau, her parents, her brother and Travis' dad at Travis' Kansas City, reported Page Six.

