Travis Kelce says he won't attend Grammys with Taylor Swift due to this reason

Los Angeles [US], February 1 : Singer Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce has revealed that he will be unable to attend the annual Grammy Awards show scheduled on February 4 in downtown Los Angeles.

Swift, the NFL star's girlfriend, has been nominated for six categories.

People reported citing The Pat McAfee Show, where he said, "I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for."

Then, Kelce slyly added, "But I think I've got practice on Sunday."

The Chiefs tight end wasn't sure whether his team would utilize Saturday as a practice day and Sunday as a travel day, but Kelce stated that his schedule just won't allow him to attend the performance while focusing on Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl in five years.

Kelce is focused on the Kansas City Chiefs' quest for back-to-back Super Bowl victories.

"Unfortunately, I've gotta get ready for this big old Super Bowl that we've got in a week," Kelce added on the show.

Fans speculated that Kelce may attend the Grammys with Swift, 34, after the "Lover" singer congratulated him on Sunday's AFC Championship triumph in Baltimore, and with the awards event taking place the weekend before the Super Bowl.

Swift and Kelce did get to publicly support one other on Sunday, and their on-field celebration went viral as they shared many kisses and the NFL star said, "I love you."

According to a source close to the couple, Swift and the Kelce family had "the best night ever" celebrating their victory on Sunday.

"Having his family there, all his best friends and managers, and of course, Taylor, celebrating with him was very special."

The source said that Kelce "was feeling every single emotion" on Sunday.

"The whole family was so, so excited and riding a high. Their phones were blowing up all night with congrats. The energy on the field was just insane."

"Now he and the team are focusing on the Super Bowl," the insider added.

According to the insider, "it's going to be an intense couple of weeks," as the Chiefs prepare for the big game. But Kelce will have Taylor by his side as he goes through the arduous sessions.

"It's obvious, isn't it? They're genuinely happy together," the source continued.

"She's there to support him and cheer him on, and she's fit in seamlessly with everyone he loves."

Super Bowl LVIII takes place on February 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor