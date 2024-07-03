Travis Kelce shares it was his idea to join Taylor Swift onstage in London for Eras Show

Washington [US], July 3 : Travis Kelce talked about his surprise cameo at Taylor Swift's show in London. He shared that it was his idea to join Swift onstage for Eras Show, reported People.

During her recent performance in London, Taylor Swift delighted fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing out a special guest: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce onstage.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a surprise appearance during Swift's rendition of 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,' capturing the crowd's attention with his dapper attire and spontaneous charm.

On the season two finale episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, he opened up about the experience of joining his girlfriend onstage for her Eras concert at London's Wembley Stadium, saying the whole thing was actually his idea.

"I initially mentioned it to Tay," Travis told his brother and co-host Jason Kelce. "I was like, 'How funny would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the 1989 era.' "

Swift initially laughed at the idea, Travis said, before asking, "Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?"

Travis was game. "I was just like, 'What? I would love to do that, are you kidding me? I've seen the show enough might as well put me to work here,' " he recalled. "And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in."

The Kansas City Chiefs player shocked Swifties with his guest appearance during the concert as he appeared in a tuxedo carrying Swift onstage during her third show at London's Wembley Stadium.

"There was no bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything," Travis explained. "It was the safest option."

Travis praised Swift for being a "true showman," saying it was an "honor" being beside her onstage.

"It was an absolute blast," he shared. "It was such a fun, playful part of the show and it was like ... the perfect time for me to go up there, just be a ham and have some fun not only with [Swift]... but the crowd and really try and get everybody excited for the rest of the show. It was awesome."

Travis also spoke about his overwhelming reaction to the crowd's response after watching him onstage with Swift. "When everyone found out that it was me because it took a second for everyone to figure it out that moment was pretty jarring. I was just like, 'Oh s,' " he said. "And you don't realize how big that damn stage is. It is easily as big as a football stadium ... it's way bigger than I could have ever imagined."

"But no, it was awesome. And I didn't disappoint Taylor, so that's all that really matters," Travis added, reported People.

