Travis Kelce shows off his dancing skills with Taylor Swift's mom at Indianapolis Eras Tour concert

Washington [US], November 4 : US basketball star Travis Kelce has all the fun at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis. He was seen shaking a leg along with her mother, Andrea Swift during her concern, reported E! News.

Kelce arrived to attend the concert of the singer after completing his practice with Chiefs teammates to support her as she wraps up her final Eras Tour performances in the United States.

Taylor will be heading to Toronto in mid-November for six concerts at Rogers Centre before her three final shows at BC Place in Vancouver in early December.

Swift first announced the end of her Eras Tour in June while celebrating her 100th show.

She said, "That blows my mind. That doesn't feel like a real statistic to me because this has definitely been an exhausting, all-encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life."

"The celebration of the 100th show means that this is the very first time I've ever acknowledged to myself, and admitted that this tour is going to end in December," she shared, adding, "That feels so far away from now. But then again, it feels like we just played the first show on this tour because you have made this so much fun for us, that we wanted to do a hundred shows, 150-something shows that we have on the whole tour," reported E! News.

During her 100th show at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, the pop superstar shared with the audience that she is going to wrap up the Eras Tour at the end of the year.

Swift initially announced the Eras Tour in November 2022, with 27 concerts scheduled across the United States. Swift announced an additional 17 shows later.

She held shows in Latin America, Asia, Australia and Europe, as well as an additional North American leg.

The last scheduled show, the 152nd of the tour will be held in in Vancouver on December 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor