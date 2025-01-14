Travis Kelce teases new music from Taylor Swift

Washington [US], January 14 : Travis Kelce is fueling excitement for new music from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, teasing that she may be working on fresh tracks following the conclusion of her sold-out Eras Tour.

During a recent appearance at a chat show, Kelce shared some cryptic hints, fueling speculation about Swift's next musical endeavour.

When asked if fans might expect more songs inspired by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis responded with, "There might be a few," hinting at Swift's possible future releases, as per E! News.

Kelce continued, "I hear music everywhere," adding that while he couldn't confirm specific details about what Taylor has in the works, he's excited about her creativity.

Though Kelce remains tight-lipped about the specifics, he made it clear that he's a huge supporter of his girlfriend's music.

"I'll never chime in," Travis shared, adding, "But I'm here to support it. I'm here to see where it can go."

Travis' admiration for Swift's talent is reciprocated, as the Grammy-winning singer frequently shows up to cheer for her boyfriend at Chiefs games.

In an earlier interview, Taylor opened up about their public relationship, saying, "When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves. We're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," as per E! News.

In addition to showing public support, the couple also surprised the Chiefs team with a Christmas gift, presenting defensive tackle Chris Jones and his girlfriend Sheawna Weathersby with a Louis 200 box.

As per E! News, Kelce expressed the importance of mutual support, saying, "It's a beautiful thing, isn't it? Hopefully, everyone realizes we're just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor