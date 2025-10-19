Travis Scott kickstarts India tour with power-packed gig in Delhi, fans scream their lungs out on 'FE!N'

New Delhi [India], October 19 : America's Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott kick-started his India tour with a power-packed concert in Delhi.

The famed Jawarharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi, a witness to several record-breaking sports performances, saw fans experience the explosiveness, rage and energy of Travis's music live for the very first time, and they matched him in intensity as some of the rapper's greatest hits, including "FE!N" echoed outside the walls of the arena.

The Delhi gig of his CIRCUS MAXIMUS World Tour on Saturday evening commenced with a high-octane opening set by Canadian rapper and singer, NAV, who set the tone for the night with his signature energy and chart-topping mixes.

Spinning viral anthems like 'Lemonade', he had the crowd on their feet long before Travis Scott took the stage, turning the anticipation into a full-blown celebration of sound and rhythm.

From the very first beat of 'Hyaena' the stadium buzzed with electricity as tens of thousands of fans erupted in a unified roar of excitement when Travis Scott stormed the stage. The performance ignited an unrelenting surge of energy that carried through the night.

Speaking to the crowd, Travis exclaimed, "It's my first time in Delhi, let's show the world how Delhi pops".

He also shared a video on X, showcasing the wild energy and vibrant visuals of fans from last night's show.

Delhi round 2 let’s gooo pic.twitter.com/KMVPRyL796— TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 19, 2025

The India leg of the tour is produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

He is also set to perform on Sunday evening. Fans in Mumbai will also get a chance to experience Travis' live performance in November.

