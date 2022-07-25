Travis Scott marks first festival performance in Miami since last year's Astroworld tragedy

Rapper and songwriter made a surprise appearance during Future's set on Saturday at Rolling Loud in Miami. This was his first music festival appearance since last year's Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 10 concertgoers.

According to People magazine, Scott joined Future towards the end of his set and they performed their collab 'Hold That Heat' before launching into Scott's tracks 'Goosebumps' and 'No Bystanders'. Scott later performed in front of a lively crowd at Miami nightclub E11EVEN, where he previously made his return to the stage in May.

In November, a total of 10 people were killed in a crowd rush during the Astroworld Festival tragedy. Scott has since offered to pay for the victims' funeral services, but several families have declined the offer. Scott currently faces a class action lawsuit on behalf of nearly 2,800 other victims.

In March, Scott announced Project HEAL, a string of community-focused charity initiatives, and said he's taken time to "grieve, reflect and do my part to heal my community" alongside its launch.

Earlier this month, at The Day Party: Independence Day concert in Coney Island, Brooklyn, Scott paused his performance to ensure fans' safety as some were seen scaling a lighting structure.

"Hey yo, my bro, my brother, just make sure you're OK though, my brother. You hear me?" he said into the mic as the audience members climbed back down and the performance continued, as per People magazine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor