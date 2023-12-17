Travis Scott's Chicago concert postponed, fans angry

Chicago [US], December 17 : American rapper and record producer Travis Scott's concert in Chicago was postponed at the last minute, leaving fans who were already on their way to the venue enraged and venting, reported Page Six.

"You did Chicago so dirty bro I was so ready for tonight man why didn't you give an earlier notice?" one person wrote on the rapper's Instagram.

Another added, "travis [I] just drove 5 hours to united center no way u j postponed."

According to Page Six, United Center, the arena where the Utopia - Circus Maximus tour show was scheduled to take place, released a statement via social media after 4 p.m. on Friday to let concertgoers know about the cancellation.

"Travis Scott's show at United Center scheduled for tonight has been postponed," the statement posted on both X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.

"All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be posted here and emailed to ticketholders directly when available."

Still, Page Six reached out to his reps and spokespeople at United Center for further comment but did not immediately hear back.

On Friday evening, fans speculated that the "Sicko Mode" rapper might not be able to make it to Chicago in time because he had just performed across the globe in Saudi Arabia.

Calvin Harris and Metallica were also listed as performers at the event.

One unhappy fan wrote on Scott's Instagram, "Goes to Saudi Arabia a day before his Chicago show just to reschedule. Unreal."

Another posted on X, "Travis Scott picked dat Saudi money over the Chicago money and that's that," reported Page Six.

