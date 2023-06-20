Treat Williams' daughter remembers late actor on Father's Day, one week after his death

Washington [US], June 20 : American actor Treat Williams' daughter paid tribute to him on Father's Day, less than a week after his untimely death.

Elinor Ellie Williams took to Instagram Story on Sunday to share two photos of the late actor, Richard Treat Williams.

With a throwback photo of a young Treat playing with Ellie when she was a kid, she wrote, "I love you, Dad. I miss you."

In the second picture, a more recent image of the beloved Hollywood star smiling while riding a tractor was shown. Ellie captioned, "I took this picture of my pops when I was in college. He's so handsome ."

The 'Everwood' star died in a motorbike accident in Vermont last Monday. He was 71, Page Six reported.

"He was making a left or a right, and a car cut him off," Treat's representative, Barry McPherson, said shortly after. "I'm completely devastated. He was the sweetest person. He was extremely gifted."

McPherson went on to say that Treat, who he called 'the heart of Hollywood since the late 1970s,' was an actor's actor who filmmakers adored.

Entertainers from all walks of life, including Kim Cattrall, Hilaria Baldwin, Matt Bomer, and Melissa Gilbert, took to social media to pay their respects.

Ellie spoke out about her father's death two days later.

She wrote alongside an old photo of the 'Hair' actress, "This is a pain I have never felt. I am absolutely shattered."

Despite her terrible heartbreak, she thanked everyone who has sent messages and kept her family in their hearts, as per Page Six.

Since June 1988, Treat had been married to Ellie's mother, actor and producer Pam Van Sant.

Gill Williams, the couple's 30-year-old son, was born in December 1992, and Ellie arrived in September 1998.

