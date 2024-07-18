Treat Williams honoured with posthumous Emmy nomination for 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'

Washington [US], July 18 : Late actor Treat Williams has been posthumously nominated for an Emmy Award in the category of Best Supporting Actor for his role in the FX Productions series 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans'.

Williams, who tragically passed away following a motorcycle accident on June 12, 2023, earned this recognition for his portrayal of CBS head Bill Paley, marking one of his final performances in a distinguished career spanning four decades, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In a statement released at the time of his death, 20th Century TV and FX praised Williams as leaving behind "a legacy of remarkable performances in film and television" and noted his impact on the industry.

Williams was known not only for his acting prowess but also for his kindness and camaraderie among colleagues, making his absence deeply felt throughout Hollywood.

Aside from his role in 'Feud', Williams was a beloved series regular on the popular Netflix drama 'Chesapeake Shores'.

The posthumous Emmy nomination provides an opportunity for Williams' family and peers to celebrate his enduring contributions to the craft of acting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it joins a prestigious list of posthumous nominees in television history, including stars like Ray Liotta, Chadwick Boseman, Fred Willard, Lynn Shelton, Carrie Fisher, and Anthony Bourdain, each remembered for their impactful performances.

The 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony, where Williams' nomination will be recognised, is scheduled to broadcast live on Sunday, September 15, from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The event will be aired on ABC and streamed on Hulu the following day, bringing together industry leaders and fans to honour outstanding achievements in television.

