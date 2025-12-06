TRENDS launches 'Party Crashers' campaign ft. new ambassador Aneet Padda

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6 : Fashion retailer TRENDS has launched a new campaign titled "TRENDS Party Crashers: Fashion That Gets You In," featuring its newly announced brand ambassador and Gen Z influencer Aneet Padda.

The digital-first campaign, created in partnership with Bengaluru-based agency Phantom Ideas, targets the peak December party season with a focus on partywear and youth-oriented styling.

The campaign introduces "Aneet's Party Picks," a showcase of looks positioned for weddings, holiday celebrations, and house parties. The campaign features Padda and a group of friends attempting to walk into parties uninvited, using confidence and outfits from TRENDS, to gain entry. The brand says the concept aims to highlight fashion as a tool for self-expression and social confidence.

As per a press release, Business Head, TRENDS, Nitin Sehgal said the company intends to strengthen its role for young shoppers across India. Sehgal said the campaign reflects the brand's responsibility to shape trends for the country's growing base of fashion consumers, noting that the brand has its "finger on the pulse of the youth."

"As the go-to fashion brand for a majority of the country, TRENDS has the responsibility to be a trendsetter for young people everywhere. This campaign shows that we have our finger on the pulse of the youth and reinforces the brand's position as the all-occasion stylist to modern India."

The brand and its agency described the project as strategically timed for one of the most competitive periods for apparel and accessories. With other players traditionally launching catalogue-style campaigns, Phantom Ideas said the goal was to stand out with a playful narrative approach.

Robbie Anthoney, Founder and Chief Creative Officer at Phantom Ideas, said the intention was to present TRENDS as a label that is willing to experiment creatively while still appealing to local identity.

"The Party Crashers campaign intends to show TRENDS as a fashion brand who is willing to stand out and push the envelope of playfulness, yet stay rooted in our desi-ness," said Robbie, as per a release. "The combination of TRENDS' modern partywear styles, Aneet Padda's charm and some sharp storytelling is exactly what was needed to get the brand into the minds and closets of India's partygoers."

The campaign has rolled out primarily across digital platforms and social media.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor