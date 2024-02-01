Trevor Noah all set to appear in Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story'

Los Angeles [US], February 1 : The South African comedian Trevor Noah recently unveiled that he is one of several celebrities set to appear in Jennifer Lopez's upcoming musical film 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story.'

But he couldn't believe the news.

"That was a random call where your phone rings and it's Jennifer Lopez, and you're like, 'This must be a prank,'" Noah, 39, told People.

"And she wants you to come and do a cameo in her visual experience, and you're like, 'Whoa. I mean, I don't know what I'm doing, but OK, I'll join in.'"

Lopez released the trailer for 'This Is Me...Now: A Love Story,' which will be released on February 16 alongside her new album.

The trailer has the Hustlers star journeying through dreamscapes and real-world hurdles in search of love.

The film will feature the "Jenny from the Block" singer and her husband Ben Affleck, who inspired her 2002 album This Is Me, as well as celebrities like Noah, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Post Malone, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Jenifer Lewis, Jay Shetty, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Sadhguru, Derek Hough, and more.

"There's just a fun collection of people who've come together to celebrate an icon and somebody who has, across different genres, really just blazed her own trail," said Noah.

"It was a lot of fun."

Despite participating in the project, the Daily Show alum remains unsure of what viewers might expect from 'This Is Me...Now, a love story.'

"I'm really excited to see what it is. The funny thing is I don't know too much about it because they were very secretive about how they did it," explained Noah.

"I only know about my parts of what it is, but I don't know about all of it. I too am waiting to see what it's going to be."

Ahead of the entire film, Lopez released a music video for the album's lead single 'Can't Get Enough,' which shows her marrying numerous different men none of which work out, as per People.

Noah is presently preparing to host the 2024 Grammy Awards, where his show I Wish You Would is nominated for Best Comedy Album. Speaking to People about the upcoming gig, he described the ceremony as "one of the best concerts in my opinion."

"I don't think there are many shows that can rival what the Grammys puts on in terms of a collection of artists," he said. "Where else are you going to get to watch Dua Lipa, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish, you name it, on the same stage? That's something I don't take for granted and really enjoy."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor