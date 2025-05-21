Tribeny Rai's ‘Shape of Momo’ showcased at Cannes

Mumbai, May 21 Tribeny Rai's "Shape of Momo" was among five Asian works-in-progress selected for the prestigious “HAF Goes to Cannes” programme at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Director Tribeny, producer Kislay, and lead actor Gaumaya Gurung represented the drama at Cannes.

During the film festival, they also unveiled the film’s first poster.

Marché du Film's “Goes to Cannes” programme is aimed at highlighting new voices in global cinema.

“It is the biggest film market in the world, attracting top buyers and sellers globally. Having the chance to meet them and present our project was truly exciting. It was sometimes challenging because our film doesn’t resemble mainstream Indian projects, its distinct look and feel, shaped by our geography and culture, often required added context. But that’s exactly what makes it a Sikkimese film, and the process has been incredibly rewarding. We attended as many meetings as possible and are now focused on building a clear strategy based on the valuable feedback and interactions we had there," Tribeny said.

Showing her gratitude for the Sikkim government, the filmmaker added, “I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Honorable Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, for showing personal interest in the film and extending his unwavering support. A special note of thanks to our Honorable Member of Lok Sabha Indra Hang Subba, for supporting my trip to Cannes and for encouraging the participation and representation of Sikkimese artists on a global platform."

The "Shape of Momo" revolves around a woman determined not to let patriarchy and its influence push her down. She resigns from her job and returns to her family, which is believed to be cursed by the death of several of its male members, leaving the woman in the family unmotivated.

