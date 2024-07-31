'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' singer Neha Karode reflects on her journey from baking to singing

Mumbai, July 31 Playback singer Neha Karode, who has lent her voice to the track 'Noida ka Superman' from the streaming series 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper', has had a long journey professionally from the art of baking, and directing documentaries.

Reflecting on her journey, Neha said, "Even my oldest memory includes me singing; I started singing as a child. I feel very grateful that just when I began singing professionally, I was called to sing the scratch for a song called 'Mon' by the legendary Jeet Ganguli da. He was extremely kind to me, and I now consider him my mentor. It was a Bengali song and turned out to be a success. I couldn't believe I got my first song with Jubin Nautiyal."

She has earlier sung 'Likhna Mitana' from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Bloody Daddy', 'Oh Mama' from the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Anek' and 'Pipni' from 'Mismatched'.

Neha, who hails from Noida, vividly remembered helping her father's company during Diwali, baking and packing cakes as gifts.

She said, "I remember he would pay me Rs 10,000 for that. So yeah, I've dabbled a lot. From baking, working in a corporate job, directing documentaries to now being able to start living my childhood dream of being a singer, I have had a very unique journey."

"I honestly feel very blessed to be associated with such incredible people. I come from a non-music background, so seeing my musical dreams turning into reality is overwhelming. The support I've received from my mentors and friends has been invaluable. Their belief in me has fueled my passion and determination to keep pushing boundaries," she added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor