Tribute to 26/11 heroes: Shah Rukh Khan, Shubman Gill attend 'Global Peace Honours'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan attended the 'Global Peace Honours' event organised by Divyaj Foundation at the Gateway of India to pay tribute to the unsung heroes of 26/11.

SRK looked dapper in a black suit that he teamed up with a white shirt.

Cricketer Shubman Gill also graced the event with his presence. He wore a khaki-coloured pantsuit with a white t-shirt.

Actor Tiger Shroff wore an overall white outfit for the event

Kirti Kulhari wore a white outfit.

Amruta Fadnavis, founder of the Divyaj Foundation, arrived in a beautiful black saree at the event.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the 'Global Peace Honours' event and paid tribute to unsung heroes of 26/11. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also joined him at the ceremony. Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and founder of the Art of Living Foundation also graced the event with his presence.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis also joined him at the ceremony.

Global Peace Honours, held by Divyaj Foundation is not just an event; it is a resounding declaration of a commitment to honour those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. It is a symbol of unity and remembering, recognising the sacrifices made by these people.

