Tributes pour in as leaders across party lines mourn Sharda Sinha’s loss

Patna, Nov 6 The passing of Sharda Sinha on Tuesday left an irreplaceable void in Bihar and across the Indian music landscape and tributes continued to pour in on Wednesday as political leaders, cutting across party lines mourned her loss.

In recognition of her monumental contributions to folk music, Sharda Sinha’s last rites will be performed in Patna with full state honors.

Even as leaders from across the country expressed their grief on Wednesday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and the BJP’s National President JP Nadda will go to her home in Rajendra Nagar, Patna on Thursday at 7 P.M. to pay his respects.

BJP senior leader and National Spokesperson Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, who visited her at AIIMS-Delhi, shared his sorrow, calling her passing a "personal loss."

Hussain emphasised her role as a cultural icon who brought Bhojpuri, Maithili, Hindi, and other folk traditions to national attention.

“The unique way her music marked the start of the Chhath festival, reflects the profound connection she shared with her audience,” Hussain said.

For Bihar and countless fans, Sharda Sinha’s voice was not just music but a symbol of tradition, celebration, and identity. Her legacy will continue to echo during Chhath and beyond, reminding people of her timeless contributions to Indian folk music.

Her passing sparked an outpouring of grief and heartfelt tributes from leaders across political lines, highlighting the cultural legacy she leaves behind.

Union MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed that her demise was not just a loss for Bihar but for the entire nation.

“Her unmatched contributions to folk music, from Chhath Puja songs to traditional marriage and festive songs, describe her life as a continuous source of inspiration and encouragement for all of us and generations to come,” Manjhi said.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) MLC and spokesperson, reflected on the profound coincidence of her passing just as the Chhath festival — where her songs are played in nearly every home — began.

“The voice spread the worship of Chatthi Maiya across India and beyond, an influence that will inspire future generations,” Kumar said.

Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, paid his respects to “Bihar’s daughter,” recognising her unparalleled role in bringing the essence of Chhath Puja to the masses.

Offering his condolences, he prayed for her soul’s peace and strength for her family, emphasising that her melodious voice will live on eternally as a beacon of her legacy.

These tributes capture Sharda Sinha’s enduring impact on Indian folk music and the special place she held in the hearts of millions.

Her voice, especially during Chhath Puja, will continue to be cherished as a symbol of devotion, tradition, and cultural pride.

