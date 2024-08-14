Tricolour flag hoisted in 1947 at Fort St George preserved for public view

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 14 : As the nation gears up for the celebration of Independence Day, there is a time to look back at some historical moments. The national flag hoisted on August 15, 1947, at 5:30 am in Fort St. George is preserved scientifically and placed for public view in St George Museum, Chennai.

The scientifically preserved Indian National flag attracts even foreigners who come to see it in Chennai at St George Fort Museum.

The Chennai St George Fort Museum was established and opened to the public on January 31, 1948.

The flag, which had been conserved by the Archaeological Survey of India collection for many years, was placed on public display at the Fort Museum on January 26, 2013.

The First National flag was hoisted on January 15, 1947, and is placed in an airtight wooden-glass showcase. The flag is surrounded by six bowls of silica gel to regulate humidity and absorb moisture all the time.

The 12ft by 8ft pure silk flag, was hoisted after lowering the British Union Jack on August 15, 1947, at 5.05 am at Fort St. George and was witnessed by thousands of people.

This is the only national flag that has been conserved to this day, and it is also the only flag that was hoisted on the first Independence Day.

The museum also has various galleries featuring uniforms of the Madras Army, swords, rifles, pistols, guns, canons, and motors used by Britishers and the Madras Army.

A tourist from Italy shared her experience and said, "I came here to the fort to see the museum. It's a lovely museum, and it is great to see the flag. Tomorrow is Independence Day, so it is beautiful to see the flag and how well it is preserved."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor