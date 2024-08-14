'Tridev' actress Sonam Khan wants to make her acting comeback after 30 yrs

Mumbai, Aug 14 Senior actress Sonam Khan took a stroll down the memory lane, and shared a picture of her herself from the shoot of the song 'Dil Le Gayi Teri Bindiya' from the 1992 thriller film 'Vishwatma', expressing her wish to pursue the acting career again.

Sonam, who has 981K followers on Instagram, dropped a picture of herself in a white glittery outfit.

In the caption she wrote: "This was the last song I shot for in my short career of just three years... #Vishwatma I was already married by this time. Just 18 here. A journey came to an end.. which now I intend very sincerely to pursue again... here to stay here to work again..."

'Vishwatma' was directed by Rajiv Rai and produced by Gulshan Rai. It starred Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Chunky Pandey, Divya Bharti, and Jyostna Singh.

Known for her work in Bollywood and Telugu industry, Sonam is the granddaughter of veteran actor Murad. She made her debut in 1987 with the Telugu film 'Samrat'.

The actress shot to fame with the popular song 'Oye Oye...Tirchi Topi Wale' from the film 'Tridev'. The action thriller film was directed and co-written by Rajiv Rai, and featured Naseeruddin Shah, Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri.

She has been a part of films like 'Aakhri Adaalat', 'Aakhri Ghulam', 'Mitti Aur Sona', 'Sachai Ki Taqat', 'Na-Insaafi', 'Hum Bhi Insaan Hain', 'Pyar Ka Karz', 'Kroadh', 'Chor Pe Mor', 'Apmaan Ki Aag', 'Swarg Jaisaa Ghar', 'Ajooba', 'Dushman Devta', 'Ajooba Kudrat Ka', 'Do Matwale', 'Baaz', 'Do Fantoosh'.

Sonam last appeared in 1994 action thriller 'Insaniyat' directed by Ramanjit Juneja. The film featured an ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Chunky Panday, Jaya Prada, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, Prem Chopra, Shafi Inamdar.

On the personal front, Sonam had tied the knot with director Rajiv Rai, in 1991. He was the son of film producer Gulshan Rai, founder of the banner Trimurti Films. They have a son named Gaurav.

The duo officially got divorced in 2016.

