‘Tridev’ actress Sonam walks down memory lane, shares ID card from her school

Mumbai, May 25 Actress Sonam, who is known for ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’, is getting nostalgic about her childhood, which she “didn’t have much of”. On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a throwback picture of her ID card from school.

The sepia tone picture shows her address and her childhood picture. She also penned a long note in the caption, as she reminisced about her childhood.

She wrote, “An ID card from school age 7… Monsoons have finally hit Mumbai. Though I didn’t have much of a childhood.. I started working at the age of 13 and a half to support my family… Technically I am an 8th standard drop out. Nonetheless I am always surrounded by memories of school during the season of monsoons. I loved going to school in my newly acquired gumboots and raincoat walking from home to school, stepping on puddles purposely with the purpose of enjoying it”.

She further mentioned, “I still do that sometimes. The smell of the wet mud, raindrops on leaves, flowers, on my face, even though overcast with heavy clouds it made me happy and hopeful. I remember making paper boats and making them float in small streams trickling from any nook or cranny. I used to and still love enjoying the lushness of rains. Monsoons have always given me hope and happiness till this date. I love walking in the rain. Here are some childhood memories, and some more to make”.

Earlier, the actress celebrated the 32nd birthday of her son. On Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures featuring herself and her son, Gaurav Rai.

The carousel also had a picture of a chocolate cake. She also penned a long note in the caption, and spoke about how being a mother has armed her with so much strength.

Sonam was married to producer-director Rajiv Rai, with whom she worked on ‘Tridev’ and ‘Vishwatma’. Their son was diagnosed with autism at an early age. In 1997, the couple left India for the UK after a failed attempt to kill him by hitmen believed to be working for the Mumbai underworld leader Abu Salem.

Sonam and Rajiv initially lived in Los Angeles and then settled in Europe. However, the marriage deteriorated, and they got divorced officially in 2016 after 25 years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor