Triptii Dimri and BF Sam Merchant embrace Christmas magic on Mumbai's lit streets

Mumbai, Dec 20 Actress Triptii Dimri is soaking in the Christmas spirit with her boyfriend, Sam Merchant, and their friends. The couple was recently seen enjoying a romantic walk along the festively lit streets of Mumbai.

The duo shared matching moments from their recent outing on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Triptii shared several snapshots of her Christmas celebration in Bandra, Mumbai. She kicked things off with an adorable boomerang video, sporting a sparkly red hairband.

This was followed by a shot of a beautifully lit Christmas tree, radiating holiday cheer. Triptii then shared a picture of the bustling streets, capturing the lively atmosphere as she immersed herself in the festive spirit. The Animal actress also dropped a video showing an excited little girl enjoying herself, probably because of “the marshmallow effect.”

Triptii’s boyfriend, Sam Merchant, shared similar moments on his Instagram stories, clearly indicating that they were enjoying the outing together. He posted a shot of the beautifully illuminated streets, followed by a clip of his friends dancing to Christmas tunes. He also posted a video offering a sneak peek into the same festive event he attended with Triptii.

A few days ago, Triptii took to social media to share a series of pictures from a special event in Mumbai called "Starry Starry Night." She was joined by Sam and a few of their close friends to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii Dimri was last seen in the horror-comedy film “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.” She starred in the film alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit. Dimri will next be seen in the upcoming romantic drama "Dhadak 2," starring alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, the film is the much-anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit “Dhadak,” which launched Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter into the spotlight.

In addition to this, Triptii will reprise her role in the sequel “Animal Park,” directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. She also has several exciting projects lined up, including “Aashiqui 2”, where she will star opposite Kartik Aaryan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor