Triptii Dimri and Sam Merchant leave Maldives with ‘unforgettable memories’

Mumbai, Feb 5 Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri and her rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, have just wrapped up a blissful vacation in the Maldives.

The actress took to her Instagram to share glimpses of their beautiful getaway, offering fans a peek into their dreamy vacation. Known for her role in the hit film “Laila Majnu,” Dimri expressed her gratitude for the special trip in a heartfelt post. She shared stunning photos and videos from her stay at the luxurious Kuda Villingili Resort in the Maldives, writing, “Exhale. Leaving with full hearts and unforgettable memories..”

In the videos, the ‘Animal’ actress is seen exploring the breathtaking beaches of the Maldives, walking barefoot along the shore with the turquoise water in the background. She is seen soaking in the beauty of the island, taking in the sun, and enjoying the tranquil atmosphere, with the sound of the waves adding to the peaceful vibe.

Triptii also posted a couple of solo selfies, striking different poses for the camera. In one group photo, the actress is seen posing with Sam Merchant and their other friends.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ actress jetted off to the Maldives for Sam Merchant’s birthday. Wishing him on his special day, she posted a selfie of the two, both wearing sunglasses and smiling happily. She also shared a few more pictures of Sam, including one of him behind the wheel of a car and another showing him pointing at silver jewelry on display. Accompanying the collage, Triptii wrote, “Happy Birthday, Sam Merchant. Wishing you all the love and joy you spread, right back to you.”

Meanwhile, Triptii and Sam have been at the center of dating rumors for some time, although neither has officially confirmed their relationship. The duo has often posted similar pictures on social media, leading fans to speculate about their close bond.

Their connection became even more apparent when they celebrated the New Year together in Finland, further fueling the rumors. Both Triptii and Sam shared matching photos and videos on Instagram, giving followers a glimpse into their special moments during the trip.

On the work front, Triptii will next be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming film alongside Shahid Kapoor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor