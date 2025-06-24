Triptii Dimri celebrates 5 years of Bulbbul - 'girl who walked the red moonlit path'

Mumbai, June 24 Actress Triptii Dimri gave an enchanting performance as the child bride Bulbbul Chaudhary - "the girl who walked the red moonlit path" in the 2020 drama "Bulbbul".

Treating her InstaFam with some behind-the-scenes stills from the period horror drama, Triptii wrote on the photo-sharing app, "5 years of magic..mystery..and the girl who walked the red moonlit path…"

Penned and helmed by Anvita Dutt, "Bulbbul" starred Triptii in the titular role, along with Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay playing crucial characters, along with others.

Backed by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma under the Clean Slate Filmz banner, the film is set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency. "Bulbbul" chronicles the courageous journey of a child bride who decides to take justice into her own hands.

Triptii received a lot of critical acclaim for her performance in the movie.

"Bulbbul" premiered on streaming giant Netflix on June 24, 2020.

Talking about the technical crew of the drama, the project has Amit Trivedi on board as the music composer, Siddharth Diwan as the cinematographer, and Rameshwar S. Bhagat as the editor.

Coming to her professional commitments, Triptii will soon be seen as the leading lady in Shazia Iqbal's "Dhadak 2". She will be romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. Presented by Zee Studios, along with Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures, the drama is an official sequel to the 2018 hit "Dhadak", which marked the Bollywood debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Moreover, Triptii has also replaced Deepika Padukone as the female lead in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's "Spirit". The much-awaited drama has Prabhas as the lead.

Over and above this, Triptii's exciting lineup includes "Arjun Ustara", along with Shahid Kapoor, "Ma Behan" alongside Madhuri Dixit, and "Animal Park" opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

She also has a yet-to-be-titled movie with 'KGF' star Yash in her kitty.

