Triptii Dimri drops a sneak peek into her 'shoot day'

Mumbai, May 4 One of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, Triptii Dimri used social media to drop a sneak peek into her 'shoot day'.

She shared a photo on her Instagram stories revealing the shoot location for her upcoming project. The 'Animal' actress seems to be filming in one of the chawls in Mumbai. Following this was an image of one of the crew members carrying food on the set.

However, Triptii did not reveal which project she is busy with at the moment.

The stunner is juggling multiple projects at the moment, one of them being Vishal Bhardwaj’s "Arjun Ustara", opposite Shahid Kapoor. While it was being speculated that the drama has been pushed, allegedly due to the box office debacle of Shahid's last release "Deva", Triptii

cleared the air saying that these are mere speculations.

Recently, a netizen reached out to the 'Bulbbul' actress on Instagram, asking for an update on "Arjun Ustara". To this, Triptii replied saying, "No no not true, we're shooting." A screenshot of the interaction also reached Reddit.

Besides "Arjun Ustara", Triptii will be seen sharing the screen with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the highly-awaited sequel, "Dhadak 2". Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, the film has been presented by Zee Studios, in collaboration with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

The movie is an official sequel to the 2018 hit "Dhadak", which marked the debut of both Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.

Furthermore, Triptii will play the leading lady in Imtiaz Ali's untitled next. Mollywood actor Fahadh Faasil will be stepping into Bollywood with this yet-to-be-titled drama.

Moreover, if the reports are to be believed, Triptii will be reuniting with her 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' co-star Madhuri Dixit for the upcoming laughter ride, "Ma Behan".

Triptii's exciting lineup also includes "Animal Park", co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, and a movie with 'KGF' star Yash.

