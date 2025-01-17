Triptii Dimri enjoys 'a little bit of flowers, a little bit of sun' during her fun getaway

Mumbai, Jan 17 Triptii Dimri has taken some time off from her busy schedule to go on a holiday. The 'Animal' actress took to her official IG handle and dropped a video giving the netizens a sneak peek into her fun getaway.

In the video, Triptii Dimri can be seen enjoying a cycle ride amidst a beautiful background. The diva also spent some quality time amidst nature. Walking the field, she even relished some fresh blueberries. The post also included the stunner enjoying a beautiful sunset. Sharing the video on Instagram, Triptii Dimri wrote, "A little bit of flowers.. a little bit of sun… and a whole lot of happiness".

The comment section of the post included remarks like "This is more beautiful than Bollywood films". One of the Insta users penned, "We need a vlog on "Tripts on Vacation" please!! These clips are so beautiful, hope you had an amaaazing time darling girl!" Another one commented, "You make Europe look even more beautiful". A netizen shared, "Live ur life that u want from ur childhood".

Coming to her professional commitments, Triptii Dimri has been roped in to play the leading lady in the much-anticipated sequel, "Dhadak 2". She will be seen sharing screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next.

The project was initially slated to be released on 22nd November 2024, however, the release got pushed. The new release date for "Dhadak 2" is yet to be announced. Helmed by Shazia Iqbal, the movie will be presented by Zee Studios in collaboration with Dharma Productions, and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In addition to this, Triptii Dimri will also be a part of Imtiaz Ali's "The Idiot of Istanbul". The film will feature Fahadh Faasil as the lead, marking the Bollywood debut of the Malayalam actor.

Furthermore, Triptii Dimri is also supposed to be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu's "Aashiqui 3".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor