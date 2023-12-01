Triptii Dimri gets nostalgic as 'Qala' clocks a year

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : How time flies! Triptii Dimri and Babil Khan-starrer 'Qala' has clocked a year on Friday.

The film, written and directed by Anvitaa Dutt, premiered on Netflix on December 1, 2022, with Triptii Dimri in the lead as Qala Manjushree, a renowned singer haunted by her past.

Recalling working in the film, Triptii said, "Qala' was more than just a film. It was a journey of self-discovery, resilience, emotions, passion and love for art. I'm grateful to Anvitaa Dutt and Clean Slate Filmz for allowing me to bring this story to life and pushing me to deliver a performance to be proud of. Here's to the power of storytelling and to everyone who embraced the film with open hearts. Truly grateful for the journey this film has taken us on."

At the moment, Triptii is being lauded for her role in 'Animal', which hit the theatres today. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana and Shakti Kapoor.

Recently, during the promotional event in Chennai, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next directorial has been titled 'Animal'.

Ranbir said, "Once you see the film, you will understand."He elaborated on the reason and said, "I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animals behave out of instinct. They don't behave out of thought. So this character that I'm playing behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct; he is impulsive, and I think that's where the title Animal came from, and once you see the film, you'll realise that this film suits this title."

