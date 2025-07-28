Triptii Dimri: I’ve seen and faced things, not raised my voice against them

Mumbai, July 28 Actress Triptii Dimri, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Dhadak 2”, shared that she has been an introvert, faced things and not raised her voice against them.

In her upcoming film Dhadak 2, Triptii and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi fight casteism for their love, bringing a realistic lens to the concept.

Referring to the character Vidhi, the actress said: “She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered.”

“I have been an introvert. I’ve seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them.”

Triptii said that for “30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things.”

“I never had the guts to tell people that it’s wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more,” she added.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release on August 1. The romantic drama film is a spiritual sequel to Dhadak and a remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

In addition to this, Triptii Dimri has a few more interesting projects in her kitty, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Shahid Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas.

Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu in 2018 but gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul and Qala.

She gained immense popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal and has since starred in the comedy films Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

