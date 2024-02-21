Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 21 : Actor Triptii Dimri is the latest addition to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', which stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

Excited to collaborate with Triptii, Kartik on Wednesday took to Instagram and wrote, "Welcome to the World of Bhool Bhulaiyaa @tripti_dimri."

The particular update has left Triptii's fans excited.

"Excited for Kartik and Tripti," a social media user commented.

"Wow...can't wait to see her," another one wrote.

Triptii, who has been a part of films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala', recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal'. Now it is to be seen what she does with her role in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'.

Anees Bazmee, who directed the second part, will direct the third part as well. The first part was helmed by Priyadarshan and featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

Vidya is also a part of the third part.

Welcoming her on board, Kartik recently took to Instagram and posted, "And its happening. Og Manjulika is coming back to the world of BhoolBhulaiyaaSuper thrilled to welcome @balanvidya. This Diwali is going to be crackling #BhoolBhulaiyaa3@aneesbazmee @tseries.official #BhushanKumar."

Kartik also dropped an edited video showing Vidya's iconic visuals as Manjulika from the first installment combined with visuals of Kartik from the second part.

In the second part, Kartik shared screen space with Tabu and Kiara Advani.

On expanding the franchise, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise holds a special place in our hearts, and I'm very happy to be taking it forward with a creative mind like Anees and an incredible talent like Kartik. Together, we are set to deliver a cinematic experience that will both honor the legacy of the franchise and bring double the laughter and thrill for the audience."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' will be released this Diwali.

