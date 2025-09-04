Triptii Dimri on Her Dream Collaboration: 'I Want to Act with Shah Rukh Khan

Actress Triptii Dimri has expressed her excitement and desire to work alongside the iconic actor, Shah Rukh Khan. The actress, who has been gaining recognition and appreciation for her screen choices, shared that it is her dream to work alongside King Khan. When asked about her dream role, the actress simply stated, “I want to work with Shah Rukh Khan,” and the statement in itself fully captured her excitment to collaborate with the Jawan actor.

With projects like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Qala, Dhadak 2 and more, Triptii Dimri is surely on the rise. For her, working alongside Shah Rukh Khan would not only be an exciting opportunity, but it’d also be a great chance to create an unforgettable collaboration.

Shah Rukh Khan and Triptii Dimri carry strong individual energies on-screen with a penchant for pushing boundaries always. And it would be a treat to watch their energies collide on a promising project. Meanwhile, Triptii is fresh off Dhadak 2, which received positive reception from the audience. Coming up next for her is a string of releases, including Spirit, Arjun Ustara, and an untitled project with Imtiaz Ali.