Triptii Dimri Talks About Laila Majnu’s Box-Office Performance During Its Initial Release

Triptii Dimri had made her lead debut with the now-cult classic Laila Majnu, a romantic saga that had a decent run during its initial theatrical release in 2018. Also starring Avinash Tiwary as the male lead, the Sajid Ali directorial had received positive reviews; however, it performed decently at the box office. Recently, the Bulbbul actress recalled the phase and expressed concern over co-star Avinash Tiwary, who had been in the industry longer than she had. “Laila Majnu will always remain a very special film for me. At that time we were not even famous, so there was no pressure. We would go to the homes of locals and eat there, and I felt deeply attached to Kashmir,” Triptii expresses.

She adds, “When the film did not do well, I felt very disappointed because we were back to zero. I had been around for at least two years, but Avinash Tiwary had been here for 14 years. Then we started giving auditions again.” Despite its initial box office performance, Laila Majnu gained huge following, attracting cult status. In 2024, it witnessed a re-release and surpassed the lifetime collections of its original run. "I knew it would receive appreciation, because even today, eight years after its release, people still talk about it," Dimri says. Even today, Laila Majnu continues to be the top choice among romantic film lovers, especially for its tragic romantic plot, engaging narrative, impactful performances and deeply-moving soundtrack.