Triptii Dimri on Working With Director Shazia Iqbal in Dhadak 2: She Has Given Us So Much Freedom As Actors

Triptii Dimri is gearing up to star in a one-of-a-kind love story, Dhadak 2. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Triptii will be seen in an emotionally mature role, bringing something unseen to the screens. During the recently held trailer launch event, Triptii Dimri shared her experience of working with director Shazia Iqbal and also shared insights into their collaborative effort.

Triptii says, "I have been saying that I am very proud and very happy on being a part of this film. From the time I heard the narration till today, I have only experienced happy vibes about it. There couldn't have been a better director than Shazia Iqbal; she has given us so much freedom as actors."

She adds, "An actor goes through a lot to act in serious sequences, and she has always been there quietly, without trying to force us through it. She was always smiling, holding our hands - she is the best director. We were able to do everything because of her. This is my second film with Dharma Productions and I'm really proud of this one."

The recently released trailer of Dhadak 2 offers glimpses into a unique love story between two law students, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who fight casteism and identity dynamics to save their love. Known for picking diverse roles, Triptii surprises everyone yet again and brings a certain level of emotional intensity and quiet strength to her character. The film explores the themes of caste and social discrimination, making for a must-watch in theatres.

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 1.