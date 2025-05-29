Triptii Dimri Prepares to Shine in Spirit and Dhadak 2 After Success Of Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Triptii Dimri has been steadily gaining recognition in the Hindi film industry, and her recent association with two high-profile projects has drawn considerable attention. The actress is set to appear in Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas, as well as in Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal and co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi. While her exact role in Spirit has not been officially confirmed, speculation suggests that she may portray a doctor who becomes romantically involved with Prabhas’s character. The film is expected to explore intense emotional dynamics, consistent with Vanga's storytelling style.

Shortly after the announcement of Spirit, Dimri revealed the first-look posters of Dhadak 2, a follow-up to the 2018 film Dhadak. Unlike its predecessor, Dhadak 2 will take on more socially grounded themes, focusing on a relationship between two individuals from different castes and the societal barriers they face. The film, directed by Shazia Iqbal, is set to release on August 1, while Spirit is still awaiting an official release date. These two upcoming projects mark a significant step in Dimri’s career, aligning her with directors known for their distinctive cinematic voices and socially relevant storytelling.