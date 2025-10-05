Triptii Dimri relives magic of ‘Bulbbul’ with a sprinkle of nostalgia

Mumbai, Oct 5 Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri, who enchanted the audiences with her hauntingly beautiful performance in the series “Bulbbul”, took a stroll down memory lane as she rewatched the 2020 period horror-mystery.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Tritpii shared a picture of her television screen with “Bulbbul” playing on it.

“It’s that kind of night.. Me.. Bulbbul and a little nostalgia,” Triptii wrote as the caption.

She then shared a picture of the moon and wrote: “The after effects of watching Bulbbul.”

Bulbbul also stars Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. Set against the backdrop of the 1880s Bengal presidency, the film revolves around a child bride and her journey from innocence to strength.

The story followed a child bride who grows into an enigmatic woman ruling over her household, hiding her painful past, as supernatural murders of men plague her village.

Triptii had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu in 2018 but gained critical recognition for her performances in Anvita Dutt's films Bulbbul and Qala. She gained popularity with a supporting role in the top-grossing action films Animal, Bad Newz and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Last month, Triptii brought home her new fur baby, Lychee. She took to her official Instagram account and posted a couple of photos posing with her fur buddy in the car.

The actress also shared a few videos of Lychee familiarizing himself with the surroundings. The clip featured him playing with his toy on his comfy bed.

"Our family just got bigger (dog emoji) Welcome Home lychee (a beating heart and teary eyes emoji) (sic)", Triptii captioned the post.

She will next be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in O' Romeo by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The upcoming gangster drama, which also stars Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda, is set in Mumbai in the 1990s and is about the post-independence underworld.

It is said to be a love story set in the 1990s and is set in the post-independence underworld of Mumbai. The film is set to release on February 14.

The film marks the 4th collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and the director after ‘Kaminey’, ‘Haider’, and ‘Rangoon’.

The film is a high octane action thriller, and also stars Nana Patekar. It is shot in picturesque locations. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

--IANS

