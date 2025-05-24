Triptii Dimri Reunites With Sandeep Reddy Vanga After Animal, Joins Prabhas as the Leading Lady in Spirit

Actress Triptii Dimri has been riding a wave of success, and there’s no slowing down. After gaining immense popularity for her role in Animal, Triptii has quickly become one of the most sought-after names in Bollywood. The latest golden feather in her cap? She’s been cast as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial, Spirit.

Just a few hours ago, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially welcomed Triptii to the world of Spirit. Sharing her excitement, Triptii also took to Instagram to announce the news. “Still sinking in… So grateful to be trusted with this journey. Thank you, Sandeep Reddy Vanga; I am honoured to be a part of your vision,” she wrote.

While this marks her first on-screen pairing with Prabhas, the already illustrious lineup of Spirit just became even more exciting. With this addition, Triptii’s position in the industry only grows stronger.

Among today’s generation of talent, Triptii Dimri is clearly emerging as the next big female superstar. At present, she is working with some of the most celebrated filmmakers in the country from Imtiaz Ali to Vishal Bhardwaj and will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor, Fahadh Faasil, and now Prabhas. With this impressive slate, fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpses of Triptii from Spirit, and to watch her magic unfold on the big screen once again this time, opposite one of India’s biggest stars