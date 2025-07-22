Triptii Dimri Reveals She’d Like to Play a Negative Role Like Kajol’s in Gupt

Triptii Dimri is poised for yet another powerful performance with her upcoming film Dhadak 2. Over the years, the actress has explored romantic and thrilling shades in films like Bulbbul, Qala, Laila Majnu, and others, and recently, she expressed the desire to dive into negative roles and portray grey-shade characters. Speaking about the same, Triptii shared that she’d like to step into something like Kajol’s character in Gupt.

The ‘Qala’ actress said, “Kajol was brilliant in Gupt! I’d love to do something like that. Earlier, negative roles were treated as a separate category -villains, essentially. But today, anyone can play a layered character with grey shades. The guy who played the negative role in our film is such a simple, soft-spoken person - you’d never guess he could portray something so dark. That’s the magic of acting. I’d love to explore that space and learn something new.”

Throughout a flourishing filmography, Triptii Dimri has played the protagonist and has always displayed an impeccable acting range. Not just this, she has also touched corners of each role, ensuring that the audiences connect to her. Whether it’s feeling the flutter of love, heartbreak, betrayal, showcasing female rage or even tickling the audience’s funny bones, Triptii has displayed impressive emotional depth and maturity. However, the actress hasn’t stepped into a negative character yet, and it’d be enthralling to see her in a grey shade role, bringing to the fore a raw, rugged, and unseen side of her.

Meanwhile, Triptii is gearing up for her upcoming film, Dhadak 2, wherein she will be seen sharing the screen space with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, the film is scheduled to release on August 1. In addition to this, she also has Spirit, Arjun Ustara, Animal Park, and an untitled film with director Imtiaz Ali in the pipeline.