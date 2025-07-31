Triptii Dimri Shares Heartfelt Note Ahead of Dhadak 2 Release: ‘Playing Vidhi Changed Something in Me’

Just a day before the release of Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri took to her social media to share a heartfelt handwritten note expressing nervousness, excitement, and deep emotional connection to her character, Vidhi. “It’s almost time. Dhadak 2 is about to be yours, and I’m feeling so many emotions all at once. Vidhi is someone who quietly found her way into my heart and never left. Living her story, feeling her love, her confusion, her courage it changed something in me. And now, it’s time for you to meet her,” she wrote. She added, “Everyone who’s been a part of this film has poured their love and hard work into it, and I truly hope it touches your heart the way it touched mine. See you at the cinemas. Love, Vidhi.” Triptii accompanied the note with a caption that read, “Nervous..Excited…Emotional 💙🥹 Just one day to go…! #Dhadak2 in cinemas tomorrow 💕”

Over the years, Triptii Dimri has taken on challenging roles with remarkable sensitivity and depth, never shying away from emotional complexity on screen. With Dhadak 2, she brings Vidhi to life a character that promises to be one of her most impactful performances yet. Sharing screen space for the first time with Siddhant Chaturvedi, the duo’s chemistry has already piqued audience curiosity. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is set to release in theatres tomorrow!