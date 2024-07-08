Triptii Dimri shares sunkissed pic with rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 : Actress Triptii Dimri, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Bad Newz' with Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk, dropped a sunkissed picture featuring her rumored boyfriend, Sam Merchant.

In the picture posted on her Instagram Stories, Triptii and Sam are seen sitting in a motor boat along with their friends.

The photo, taken at an undisclosed location, captures a sunlit moment of the group enjoying their time together.

Talking about her upcoming film, 'Bad Newz' is directed by Anand Tiwari, and explores the comedic yet poignant tale of heteropaternal superfecundation, navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas with a backdrop of humour and chaos.

The film's trailer, which was recently released, introduces Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as protagonists navigating unexpected fatherhood dilemmas, with Triptii Dimri adding to the comic mayhem.

'Bad Newz' takes a fresh spin on the genre, promising an emotional rollercoaster laced with rib-tickling humour.

The film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit 'Good Newwz,' which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

'Bad Newz' is co-produced by Tiwari, along with Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film, scripted by Ishita Moitra and Tarun Dudeja, is set to hit theatres on July 19.

Triptii, who has been a part of films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala', recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal'.

The actress will also be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan.'

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

