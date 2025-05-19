Triptii Dimri Talks About Her Unexpected Venture into Films, Shares How Casual Photoshoot Led to Secret Auditions

Triptii Dimri has risen as one of the most bankable actresses of the present generation. She rose to fame from Laila Majnu to Animal and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and cemented herself as an in-demand actress of today's time. In a previous conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Triptii spoke about her accidental journey of becoming an actress and how she landed her first film. Triptii shared, "While I was in college studying literature, one day, my brother’s friend, who had bought a DSLR, shot some pictures of me in a park and randomly sent them to a modeling agency. The agency liked my pictures and called me after two weeks for an audition. I went for an audition, and I passed the audition.”

As she kept it a secret from her parents and was nervous to share about it, Triptii shared, "Main Challenge Tha: Parents Ko Kaise Bolu." Later, when her parents found out about her through newspapers and magazines, they supported her. "Jab ek baar newspaper mein photos aane lagi naa tab unko thoda laga ki chalo. Maybe she’s going in the right direction,” she stated and added, "Phir modeling mein maza aana bandh ho gaya; ab acting karni hai toh. I started giving auditions in Delhi. Aur luckily ek Santoor ki add mil gayi thi mujhe aur uska shoot Bombay mein tha. Phir Bombay aayi aur ussi dauran maine films mein auditions dena shuru kar diye the.”

She then recalled how she landed her first film, Poster Boys, opposite Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. “Poster Boys ke auditions chal rahe the; pehle audition mein fail ho gayi aur phir unko (casting team) to pata laga ki main Bombay mein hoon, toh unhone mujhe wapas bulaya aur dobara office jaake audition diya aur agle din pata chala ki selection ho gaya hai. I was shocked. Uss din jab maine parents ko bataya ki Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Shreyas Talpade ke saath film hai uss din se they were confident,” she recalled. On the work front she will next be seen in Dhadak 2 opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi and Arjun Ustara with Shahid Kapoor. Known for strong screen presence, Triptii Dimri is poised to add two strong titles to her growing filmography.