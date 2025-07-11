Triptii Dimri Talks About Playing an Emotionally Intense Character in Dhadak 2: I Have Always Desired to Play Such Roles

Triptii Dimri marked her presence at the recently held trailer launch event of Dhadak 2. During the interaction with the audience, Triptii delved deep into her acting journey and talked about choosing characters that challenge her as an actor. She even shared insights about playing an emotionally intense role in the upcoming film, setting the tone for its release.

Triptii shares, "When I started my acting career, I had wished to be a part of certain kinds of films, and I have been a part of those films. Dhadak 2 is not a usual story, in fact, it is special beyond measure. It was quite challenging to play the part. I have always desired to play such kind of characters that could challenge me as an actor, so the thrill of acting continues. And I feel that was justified in Dhadak 2. We are quite proud of this film, and the audiences will realize this once they watch it in theatres."

Dhadak 2 stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, who are seen fighting casteism to save love. It also highlights the themes of identity, power dynamics, and the painful emotional cost of love. With Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri steps into a more mature role, throwing light on the reality of identity and power, making Dhadak 2 a unique watch than usual. Directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra & Pragati Deshmukh, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on August