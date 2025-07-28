Triptii Dimrii Opens Up About Playing Vidhi In Dhadak 2: The Film Taught Me To Speak My Truth

After rising to fame with Animal, Triptii Dimri is finding her substantial spot all over again with her upcoming film, Dhadak 2. On the lines of her previous ones, Laila Majnu, Qala and Bulbbul, Triptii brings to the fore a film that combines on-screen magic with a profound social message. In Dhadak 2, Triptii and her co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi fight casteism for their love, bringing a realistic lens to the concept. Referring to the character, Triptii says, “For me, she is Vidhi,” and adds, “She is not afraid to speak her truth. There is so much to learn from her because she makes you feel empowered.”

She continues, “I have been an introvert. I’ve seen and faced things, and not raised my voice against them. For 30 years of my life, I have kept quiet about so many things. I never had the guts to tell people that it’s wrong. I told Shazia that I want to be like Vidhi; that by the end of this film, I should have the courage to speak my truth without being scared of anyone or the outcome. Now, I do stand up for the right things. This film made me open up a lot more.”

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 is scheduled to release on August 1. In addition to this, Triptii Dimri has a few more interesting projects in her kitty, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s next with Shahid Kapoor, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit opposite Prabhas. With a string of interesting lineups, Triptii has undoubtedly solidified herself as one of the most in-demand actresses of recent times.