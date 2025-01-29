Triptii Dimri's Maldives vacay includes boats, bikes and sunset

Mumbai, Jan 29 Triptii Dimri has taken off to The Maldives for another fun vacay, and she has been dropping some excerpts from her most recent trip on social media. Treating the fans, the 'Bulbbul' actress took to the stories section of her IG and dropped a video of herself enjoying a boat ride.

Following this, Triptii posted a selfie, donning a denim jacket and stylish sunglasses. She further uploaded a picture of herself from her resort, posing in a black co-ord set. Her other post included a soothing still of a beautiful sunset. The diva's next post was a clip of her riding a bicycle on the beach. Triptii's last post was a glimpse of a mesmerizing performance of a local art form in what looked like a restaurant.

Earlier on, the 'Animal' actress' Instagram stories section saw a stunning picture overlooking the water from a yacht. She was seen posing in a blush-blue cotton shirt, paired with blue baggy denim and black sunglasses. Triptii captioned the post, "My Monday is better than yours", along with a wink emoji.

Talking about her work lineup, Triptii is preparing for the release of her highly-awaited drama, "Dhadak 2". She will be seen romancing Siddhant Chaturvedi in her next. Initially slated to be released on 22nd November 2024, the film's release has been delayed for now. The makers have not announced the new release date for "Dhadak 2" till now.

Made under the direction of Shazia Iqbal, the sequel has been presented by Zee Studios, along with Dharma Productions and Cloud 9 Pictures.

In addition to this, Triptii has also been roped in as the leading lady for Imtiaz Ali's next, titled "The Idiot of Istanbul". With Fahadh Faasil in the lead, the project will mark his Bollywood debut.

Furthermore, Triptii is also reported to be in talks for Anurag Basu's "Aashiqui 3" opposite Kartik Aaryan.

